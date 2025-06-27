Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Sunderland are working on a deal for a player Leeds United have wanted ‘for weeks’ and he is even being ‘lined up for a medical’, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

After losing Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund in what was a big blow, Sunderland are now picking up the transfer pace.

Regis Le Bris has several options in mind to come in and bring his squad up to Premier League standard.

Between the sticks, Sunderland are having talks with French side Nice about signing goalkeeper Marcin Bulka and there are hopes a deal can happen on that front.

They have also been speaking about signing Sassuolo attacker Armand Lauriente, a player tipped to be a ‘market man’ this summer.

Now Sunderland are moving to try to sign Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra, who Leeds have been trying to do a deal for.

Leeds though have not managed to reach an agreement to sign the player, with it suggested to be due to issues on the midfielder’s side, despite having now chased him for a number of weeks.

It is suggested Sunderland could be given the green light to speak to the Senegal star as they are getting a £35m package ready.

Manager Time at Club Regis Le Bris July 2024 – present Michael Beale December 2023 –February 2024 Tony Mowbray August 2022 – December 2023 Alex Neil February 2022 – August 2022 Lee Johnson December 2020 – January 2022 Last five permanent Sunderland managers

Diarra is even being lined up to undergo a medical in England once a fee is agreed, even though he is in Africa at present.

Landing the highly rated Strasbourg star on a big deal would make a real splash in the transfer market for Sunderland and show their ambition.

However, the Black Cats may need to be wary of Leeds making a renewed push for the Strasbourg man as the Whites are firm fans of what he brings to the table.

Both clubs are desperate to make sure they can defy the odds and survive in the Premier League next season with Diarra, who skippers Strasbourg despite the face he is just 21 years old, seen as bringing valuable leadership skills.