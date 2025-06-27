Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Journalist Alan Myers believes that Everton are making the right decisions and tying down Jarrad Branthwaite with a new deal is a step in that direction.

The club have struggled over the last four seasons and the 13th place finish they managed last term was the best in all those years.

With new owners The Friedkin Group now in charge and the transition to a new stadium being complete, fans have started to feel optimistic.

Their legendary manager, David Moyes, is overseeing the change and is expected to assemble a team that will be capable of competing in the top half of the Premier League.

Myers believes that tying down Branthwaite with a new contract is a step in the right direction and even if they fail to push on, they have put themselves in a good position for the new season.

He thinks that it shows the people at the club are making the right decisions, which he sees as the main takeaway.

“Securing a new deal with Branthwaite is a real plus for Everton”, Myers wrote on X.

“Not necessarily just about the future, but it is a clear indication of the present too. It shows me that the right decisions are being made by the club.

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th 2020–21 10th Everton’s last five league finishes

“I imagine Moyes was key to the decision to keep him at Everton, the owners, I believe, would want him to make these choices.

“It is now up to the club to make Branthwaite feel he is somewhere that can give him that sense of a club going in the right direction, regardless of recent years.

“Now the challenge for him and the rest of the squad is to ensure that continues, but even in the unlikely event (imo) Everton don’t push on, the club has put itself in a strong position.

“The takeaway is that good decisions are being made.”

The Toffees are working on multiple deals simultaneously, with an attacker and a winger being targeted.

The club are ready to intensify their talks with Villarreal for their young striker Thierno Barry now that the player’s involvement in the Under-21 European Championship has ended.

They are also keen on a move for Juventus winger Timothy Weah, who has his preference towards a move to a Champions League club.