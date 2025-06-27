Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur ‘are monitoring’ Roma’s talented young midfielder Niccolo Pisilli, who is also on Bournemouth’s radar.

Spurs in recent years have focused on recruiting young, talented players who were able to make their mark on the first team.

With the arrival of their new boss, Thomas Frank, their transfer policy regarding signing young players has not changed.

Spurs have already agreed a deal for young centre-back Kota Takai from Kawasaki Frontale and have been linked with several young players in the ongoing window.

Roma’s Pisilli is a player Tottenham are interested in and according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, he is being monitored by the London outfit.

Tottenham are not the only Premier League side keen, as Bournemouth, who finished ninth in the Premier League table last season, are also keeping an eye on the 20-year-old.

Pisilli is a product of the Roma academy system and during the last campaign, made 41 appearances in all competitions for them while making 19 starts.

Competition Appearances Serie A 28 Europa League 11 Coppa Italia 2 Niccolo Pisilli’s appearances last season

He is someone very highly rated at Roma and the Serie A outfit signed a new deal with him in February which will extend his stay with them until 2029.

Despite interest from Spurs and Bournemouth, Pisilli has set his priority to stay at Roma to continue his development in his boyhood club.

The north London outfit might use the development of Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray as an example to convince the Italian starlet.

Spurs will also see young centre-back Luka Vuskovic joining them in July and it has been suggested that several clubs are keen on taking him on loan.

Tottenham in the summer of 2023 agreed a deal with Hajduk Split to sign Vuskovic by beating competition from Manchester City and he turned 18 in February, which makes him available to join them.