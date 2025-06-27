Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Watford midfield star Giorgi Chakvetadze is attracting interest from Spanish club Valencia and he ‘wants to go’ to the Spanish giants.

The Hornets are looking to rebuild under their new boss Paulo Pezzolano, after they failed to finish in the top six in the recent Championship season.

Watford will look and try to keep their best players at the club, but there is every chance of them getting raided.

Georgian star midfielder Chakvetadze was one of their star players in the recently ended campaign.

The 25-year-old midfielder played close to 3,300 minutes for the Hornets and contributed to eight goals directly in the process.

Now, the Watford attacking midfielder is attracting La Liga side Valencia, who are looking to add quality to their engine room, according to Spanish outlet Tribuna Deportiva.

It has been suggested that Valencia boss Carlos Corberan, who left Championship side West Brom in the recent season, is particularly keen on him, with the player ‘to his liking’.

And Chakvetadze ‘wants to go’ to Valencia.

Valencia want to submit a loan offer with an option to buy for the Georgian, but it is unclear how much Watford would entertain a loan offer for one of their star men.

His contract does not expire until the summer of 2029 and it remains to be seen if Valencia will come up with an acceptable offer for him.

Aston Villa’s Enzo Barrenechea is Valencia’s top target, but they are considering alternatives now.

Corberan saw Chakvetadze during his time at the Hawthorns and now only time will tell if he will be able to bring him to Mestalla this summer.