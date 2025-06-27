Richard Keys has questioned the Leicester City hierarchy for getting their appointments wrong and believes that there needs to be accountability.

The Foxes confirmed on Friday that they have parted ways with their manager Ruud van Nistelrooy six months after he had been given the job.

He was Leicester’s second appointment of the season, replacing Steve Cooper, who was sacked in November.

Lecicester’s decision to randomly appoint managers and their backroom staff and then sack them has annoyed Keys, who believes that people from the club hierarchy need to take accountability.

Advocating for the sacking of the club’s sporting director Jon Rudkin along with Van Nistelrooy, Keys wrote on X: “Why aren’t Leicester firing Jon Rudkin along with van Nistelrooy?”

Keys was also critical about the millions the Foxes have been spending on appointing managers who do not suit them.

“How many bad appointments can he get away with? These decisions cost millions. Why aren’t people accountable for them?”

Season Position 2024–25 18th (Premier League, relegated) 2023–24 1st (Championship, champions) 2022–23 18th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 8th (Premier League) 2020–21 5th (Premier League) Leicester’s last five league finishes

Keys believes that football is the only world where failures are protected, as it has been at Leicester City.

“There isn’t another business in the world where failure is protected like it is in football.”

After being unable to protect their Premier League status last season, Leicester City are now preparing for life in the Championship.

They are bracing themselves up for a series of departures, one of which could be Bilal El Khannouss, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League.