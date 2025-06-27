Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Suggestions a star Tottenham Hotspur are happy to part ways with is close to an exit are ‘wide of the mark’ and Spurs have not received any formal bids for him.

Thomas Frank is expected to put his stamp on the Tottenham squad over the course of the summer and there will be exits from north London.

Questions have been asked about the future of attacker Alejo Veliz, who has found his transition to English football hard, never really managing to settle into the starting eleven.

The London club have sent Veliz out on two separate loan spells, with the aim of helping him kick on.

In his last stint with Espanyol, Veliz managed to find the back of the net four times in 29 appearances, just one of which came in La Liga.

Now, a return to his childhood club Rosario Central has been mooted, with Veliz tipped to do everything he can to make it happen.

It has been suggested though that in the last 24 hours that yet another Argentine club, Racing de Alma, are also keen on Veliz and have submitted a £3.5m bid for him.

However, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, Tottenham have not received a bid for the striker, with that talk wide of the mark.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Spurs are open to letting him go if the offer on the table is the right one, but there is nothing heading in that direction at the moment.

It now remains to be seen whether there is a change in the situation in the coming days.

Veliz still has a contract with Tottenham running until 2029 and if Spurs do decide to loan him out, they will hope that the 21-year-old makes the most of the stint.