Celtic have lost a ‘huge and massive talent’ in the shape of Matthew Anderson, who has moved to Belgian side KV Kortrijk on a permanent deal.

The left-back has now joined Kortrijk and put pen to paper to a three-year contract with the Belgian club.

He spent last season away from Celtic on loan at Austrian side Admira Wacker, in the Austrian second division.

Anderson made a substantial 22 appearances for Admira Wacker over the course of last term, making three goal contributions from his position on the left flank.

Now he has departed Celtic and it could be a blow for the Bhoys.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri dubbed Anderson a ‘huge and massive talent’ and insists he is a ‘very big signing’ for Kortrijk.

The Scot has departed Celtic not having made an appearance for the senior side and it remains to be seen if the Bhoys will come to rue his exit.

Kortrijk sporting director Nils Vanneste is delighted to have landed the Scot.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

He told his club’s official site: “After the departure of Dion De Neve, we had to strengthen the left-back position.

“We are happy that we can sign a young talent with an offensive attitude with Matthew.”

The Belgian side will be looking to see Anderson quickly settle into Belgian football and get a connection with his team-mates.

After playing regularly for Admira Wacker last season, Anderson has had a taste of regular first team football and will want that in Belgium.

He has been capped up to Scotland’s Under-21s side.