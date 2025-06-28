Pete Norton/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic are in the process of agreeing a fee for a striker from a League One club, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Addicks have had a slow start to the summer transfer window as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Midfielder Sonny Carey has been snapped up, but Charlton boss Nathan Jones wants more attacking weapons, something he was advised to address in order to compete next season.

The Charlton boss wants Stockport County striker Tanto Olaofe, who he saw playing at close quarters in League One.

Olaofe, who was born in London, played in both Stockport’s meetings with Charlton in League One last season, giving Jones ample opportunity to check him out.

The Addicks are now in the process of agreeing a fee to secure the striker, who it is suggested Stockport are resigned to losing this summer.

Charlton could pay £1.5m to sign Olaofe.

He came through the youth set-up at London side Millwall and had a number of loans away from the Den before he joined Stockport on a permanent basis in 2023.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

Last season, Olaofe found the back of the net 12 times across all competitions for Stockport, who mounted a promotion push.

He played in both legs of Stockport’s playoff semi-final tie against Leyton Orient and even scored in the second leg, which his side lost on penalties.

Despite that disappointment, Olaofe could be set to take the step up to the Championship with Charlton.

It would put him face to face with his former club Millwall, who Charlton are due to play host to at the Valley on 13th September.

Charlton have been trying to keep their transfer targets under wraps this summer as they are aware they are competing at a higher level when it comes to recruitment.

Now though they are closing in on their second signing of the summer and will hope to get the Stockport striker in through the door as quickly as possible.

That would mean that Olaofe would be in line to turn out in Charlton’s first pre-season friendly of the summer, away at Dartford on 12th July.