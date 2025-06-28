Getty Images

French side Lille are continuing to hold talks with Rangers to sign striker Hamza Igamane.

Lille have picked out the Moroccan as the man they want to come in to try to fill the hole left by the departure of Jonathan David at the end of his contract.

The Ligue 1 outfit already have a verbal agreement with Igamane to move to France and are now seeking to agree a deal with Rangers.

It has been suggested the final fee for Igamane could well be in excess of €15m.

That would hand Rangers a good financial boost in a summer when new boss Russell Martin is looking to put his stamp on the side and also represent a healthy profit on the striker, who cost just £1.7m last summer.

And talks are ongoing between the two clubs, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, as Lille look to finalise a deal.

Rangers could also lose Cyriel Dessers this summer, which would create a real need for more strikers.

The club are already considering a move for a young Israeli striker currently on the books at Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

Rangers have already reported back for pre-season duty under Martin.

They have Champions League qualifiers on the agenda later this summer and Martin will want fresh faces to join as soon as possible.

He has already snapped up full-back Max Aarons on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Bournemouth.

Aarons spent the second half of last season on loan at Valencia in Spain but made no impact and clocked just four La Liga outings.