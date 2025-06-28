Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Premier League side Brentford are ‘looking to rival Leeds United‘ for the signature of Union SG midfielder Noah Sadiki.

Leeds have already secured Jaka Bijol and Lukas Nmecha to boost their squad ahead of life back in the Premier League, but many more new faces are expected.

They are interested in Union SG’s 20-year-old star Sadiki, who has taken big steps forward in his development.

The Whites though now have to contend with Brentford being interested in the DR Congo international; Eintracht Frankfurt have already been in the race.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Brentford are now ‘looking to rival Leeds United’ for Sadiki.

The Bees want a defensively minded midfielder and believe the Union SG man could fit the bill.

He won the Belgian league title with Union SG last season and was heavily involved, making a total of 55 appearances across all competitions.

That included playing in the Champions League qualifiers at the start of the campaign and then in the Europa League.

Sadiki played in both Union SG’s Europa League knockout round meetings with Ajax.

Leeds and Eintracht Frankfurt are trying to agree terms with Sadiki’s camp before then progressing a swoop further.

Brentford could be an attractive proposition for Sadiki, given the Bees’ status as a solid Premier League side.

Leeds, as a newly promoted club, could have to work harder to sell a move to Elland Road to the midfielder.

All three clubs that won promotion the previous season were relegated from the Premier League last term.

Eintracht Frankfurt meanwhile finished third in Germany and are in next season’s Champions League league phase.