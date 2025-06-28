Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Newcastle United are £9m short of meeting Burnley’s asking price for goalkeeper James Trafford, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, after they had a bid rejected by the Clarets.

Trafford is Newcastle’s number 1 goalkeeping target for this summer’s transfer window and they view him as a long-term option between the sticks.

Burnley have been less than keen about losing Trafford, who was part of a superb defence in the Championship last season.

Trafford though is keen to make the move to Newcastle and the Magpies just need to agree a fee.

They suffered a blow in that regard on Saturday when they had an offer rejected by Burnley.

Newcastle put an offer of £26m on the table for Trafford, but that is £9m short of the £35m that Burnley are looking for.

The onus will be on Newcastle to come back to the table with a fresh offer for the shot-stopper in order to have a chance of taking him to St James’ Park.

Newcastle do remain optimistic on a deal and have agreed personal terms with Trafford.

Player Years Total appearances Jimmy Lawrence 1904–1922 496 Frank Hudspeth 1910–1929 472 Shay Given 1997–2009 463 Frank Clark 1962–1975 457 Bill McCracken 1904–1923 432 Newcastle United's top five appearance makers

At present, Eddie Howe has Nick Pope, Odysseas Vlachodimos, Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie and John Ruddy as options between the sticks.

All are over 30, with the youngest being Vlachodimos at 31 years old.

Trafford, 22, conceded just 16 goals for Burnley in the Championship last season and kept a whopping 29 clean sheets from 45 outings between the sticks.

Losing him would be a huge blow for Burnley as they try to survive in the Premier League next season under Scott Parker.

Trafford had a tough time in the Premier League with Burnley when they were last in the division, with Vincent Kompany sticking to the same style of play and approach despite the Clarets repeatedly coming undone and getting relegated.