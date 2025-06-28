Carl Recine/Getty Images

Newcastle United are ‘interested’ in Austria Under-21 goalkeeper Nikolas Polster at the same time as they chase Burnley’s James Trafford.

The Magpies have just had an offer for Trafford turned down by Burnley, who want £9m more than the £26m that was put on the table.

Trafford is viewed at Newcastle as someone who can come in and be their long-term number 1, but they are also eyeing other goalkeepers.

All the goalkeepers in the first team squad at St James’ Park are over 30 years old and the club want to inject some youth into the department.

As such, they are keen on Austrian shot-stopper Polster, according to journalist Rahman Osman.

Polster, who is like Trafford 22 years old, is on the books at Austrian side Wolfsberger.

Despite his young years, he is Wolfsberger’s first choice goalkeeper between the sticks and made 34 appearances across all competitions last season.

The shot-stopper has been capped by Austria up to Under-21 level and is considered a promising talent.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

His deal with the Austrian Bundesliga club has another two years left to run and Newcastle could decide to make an offer for him.

The Magpies’ interest in Polster has been dubbed ‘one to keep an eye on’.

At present the club are focusing on bringing in Trafford from Burnley, but could see Polster as someone who could come in and compete with him.

It is also possible that if their pursuit of Trafford falls flat then Polster might be someone given a chance to stake his claim in the side.

Wolfsberger put in a push to win the Austrian Bundesliga title last season before falling short at the end of the campaign.