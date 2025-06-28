George Wood/Getty Images

Torino and Trabzonspor are currently the clubs ‘most likely to make an offer’ for Leeds United target Himad Abdelli.

Leeds are in the market for reinforcements and the engine room has been a particular area of focus for the club.

They are keen on Union SG midfielder Noah Sidiki, while Strasbourg’s Habib Diarra is a player they have been trying to sign.

Leeds hit issues agreeing terms with Diarra’s camp and now it appears Sunderland have stolen a march in the race to sign him up.

The Whites are also interested in Angers midfielder Abdelli, another player who plays in France.

However, it appears that other clubs are further down the road of preparing an offer for the Algeria international.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Torino and Trabzonspor are currently the clubs ‘most likely’ to make an offer for him.

He wore the captain’s armband at Angers last season and made 32 appearances in Ligue 1, chipping in with six goals.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

Abdelli scored against Nice, Nantes, Saint-Etienne and Le Havre, as Angers finished 14th in the Ligue 1 table.

The 25-year-old has though entered the final 12 months of his contract at Angers.

If the French side do not cash in on him this summer then they risk seeing him walk away for free next summer.

It is unclear just how high up on Leeds’ list Abdelli is as a target, but with Torino and Trabzonspor moving towards submitting bids, the Whites may have to move quickly if they do want to take him to Elland Road.