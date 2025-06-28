Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United have beaten off several Premier League sides to snap up Rangers teenage talent Alfie Hutchison.

The Magpies have made youth a focus in recent years as they bid to bring in youngsters who can progress into Eddie Howe’s first team.

Casting their net towards Scotland, they have now completed the signing of a 16-year-old attacker to slot into the youth set-up on Tyneside.

Newcastle ‘beat several’ Premier League sides for Hutchinson, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, and he has joined up.

Losing Hutchison is a blow for Rangers, with a highly thought of and promising attacker now heading south of the border.

It is unclear which other Premier League sides were attempting to sign Hutchison from Rangers, but Newcastle made the most compelling pitch and have beaten them to his signature.

That will be seen as a vote of confidence in the Magpies’ youth set-up and ability to set out a clear pathway to the first team for young talents.

Hutchison has played for Scotland at Under-16 level and will be looking to continue his progression with the national set-up.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

He will be aiming to progress through to Newcastle’s Under-21s side, the final step before the first team, as quickly as possible.

Newcastle’s Under-21s finished in ninth spot in the Premier League 2 last season.

It earned them a spot in the playoff round, but they were knocked out at the last 16 stage by Arsenal.

The Gunners progressed in a 2-1 win, thanks to two penalties.