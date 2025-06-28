Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

An offer to an Aston Villa player ‘was rejected’, but the club in question still have interest in doing a deal to sign him.

Villa could be looking at a number of potential departures from the squad this summer in the wake of missing out on the top five.

Axel Disasi, Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford are all leaving at the end of the month when their loan deals officially come to an end.

There has also been much speculation about a possible exit for goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

The shot-stopper will miss out on playing in the Champions League if he stays at Aston Villa and several sides are keen.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Galatasaray put an offer to Martinez but he ‘rejected it’.

Despite that though, ‘interest remains’ on the part of the Turkish champions.

Long-serving goalkeeper Fernando Muslera is leaving Galatasaray this summer and the club want to bring in a quality replacement.

Player From Fee Amadou Onana Everton £50m Ian Maatsen Chelsea £37.5m Moussa Diaby Bayer Leverkusen £34.2m Emiliano Buendia Norwich City £33m Pau Torres Villarreal £31.5m Aston Villa's top 5 record transfers

They feel Argentina international Martinez is the man to slot in, but the path to signing him looks a tough one for the club.

Galatasaray do have Champions League football to offer, having won the Turkish Super Lig last season.

They have also sent out a statement of intent by signing winger Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich.

The club also remain keen to bring back striker Victor Osimhen, who was on loan from Napoli last term.

Osimhen has a release clause set at €75m this summer and a number of sides are showing interest in him.