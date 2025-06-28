Michael Regan/Getty Images

Talk that Liverpool attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott is wanted by Bundesliga club RB Leipzig has been played down.

Liverpool have splashed real cash so far this summer to sign Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez, with two of the three arriving from the Bundesliga.

More money is expected to be spent before the end of the window as the Reds look for another centre-back and another striker.

Darwin Nunez is tipped to be sold, with Napoli keen, while there are also question marks over Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz and Federico Chiesa.

Attacking midfielder Elliott has also been linked with an exit, with Bundesliga club Leipzig suggested to be keen.

However, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Leipzig have had no talks and no negotiations with Liverpool about Elliott.

With a price tag of between €45m and €50m, Elliott is also ‘probably too expensive’ for the Bundesliga club to sign.

As such, the Englishman is ‘currently off the table’ as an option.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

With Jurgen Klopp working for Red Bull, Leipzig are likely to be well briefed about the strengths that Elliott could bring to the table.

The club missed out on European football last season though and that is sure to have affected their financial firepower.

Unless Liverpool drop their asking price for the attacking midfielder, a move to Leipzig looks unlikely.

He also had interest from Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer, when possible inclusion in the Wirtz deal was floated.

A possible return to former club Fulham has been mooted as another option.