Arsenal could close a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres ‘in less than two days’ if they want to sign him, it has been claimed.

Gyokeres was expected to be in demand this summer following his goalscoring feats for Sporting Lisbon in Portuguese football last season.

He scored an astonishing 54 goals in just 52 appearances across all competitions for Sporting Lisbon and has been heavily linked with Arsenal and Manchester United, where his former boss Ruben Amorim is in charge.

Gyokeres is currently at war with Sporting Lisbon over the terms of his departure and has threatened to go on strike to get the move he wants.

He feels he had a verbal agreement with the club in place to let him leave for around €70m this summer, but the Portuguese side are holding out for much more money.

However, according to Nigerian journalist Buchi Laba, no team have gone in with a €60m bid for Gyokeres and none of the clubs that are interested in the Swede have signalled they will pay that much.

Arsenal have all the information they need about Gyokeres and, it is suggested, if they want to sign him then ‘they will close the deal in less than two days’.

Sporting Lisbon have just given the striker extra time off while his future is resolved.

Player From Fee Declan Rice West Ham £100m Nicolas Pepe Lille £72m Kai Havertz Chelsea £65m Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Dortmund £56m Ben White Brighton & Hove Albion £50m Arsenal's top 5 record transfers

That gives the striker’s agents extra time to work on finding a club prepared to do a deal with Sporting Lisbon for their client this summer.

Sporting Lisbon won the Portuguese league title last season, with Gyokeres’ goals a major driver of that success.

Given the standoff between the player and the club, it remains to be seen if bridges have been burned to such an extent that a move is the only possible solution this summer.

His contract with the Portuguese giants still has another three years left to run.