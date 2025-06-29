Christian Hofer/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are ‘not even willing to pay half’ the fee that is being demanded by Stuttgart for Liverpool target Nick Woltemade.

Woltemade is happy to move to Bayern Munich this summer and has an agreement with the Bavarians.

That has left Stuttgart hugely unhappy and they are determined that his price tag will be up to €100m if Bayern Munich want him.

Woltemade shone at the European Under-21 Championship for Germany and a host of sides have shown interest in him, including Liverpool.

The Reds want to sell Darwin Nunez this summer and are looking for a striker who can come in to replace the Uruguayan.

And a move to Bayern Munich for Woltemade is now hugely uncertain as, according to Munich-based daily TZ, the Bavarians are ‘not even willing to pay half’ the €100m being asked for.

Bayern Munich instead believe that €40m is a fair price for the striker.

With Bayern Munich’s stance, the door could be open for other suitors, who might be willing to pay more money for Woltemade.

Manager Time at Club Arne Slot June 2024 – present Jürgen Klopp October 2015 – May 2024 Brendan Rodgers June 2012 – October 2015 Kenny Dalglish January 2011 – May 2012 Roy Hodgson July 2010 – January 2011 Last five permanent Liverpool managers

Stuttgart would also love to keep hold of the striker and have been planning for next season with him in the team.

Woltemade, 23, scored 17 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for Stuttgart last season, having only arrived at the club last summer.

Stuttgart have the striker locked down on a contract which still has another three years left to run.

In addition to operating as a striker, Woltemade is also capable of playing just behind a front man.