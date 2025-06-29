Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Birmingham City are holding talks to sign a player from a Champions League club on a free transfer.

Blues are determined to make a splash back in the Championship and have cash to invest in the transfer window.

They recently lost out on promising winger Kwame Poku, who decided to join QPR following the end of his contract at Peterborough United.

Birmingham are pushing ahead though and, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, they are in talks to sign Fenerbahce’s Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The defender is out of contract with Jose Mourinho’s men at the end of the month and as such is available on a free transfer.

He made 25 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig last season as Fenerbahce finished second and qualified for the Champions League.

Osayi-Samuel also played for the Yellow Canaries in the Europa League, with Jose Mourinho trusting him in the competition, and found himself regularly going in the referee’s notebook.

Now Birmingham are holding talks to try to tempt him to St Andrew’s.

Game Minute booked Union SG (H) 87th, 90th Manchester United (H) 60th AZ Alkmaar (A) 86th Lyon (H) 87th Anderlecht (H) 29th Anderlecht (A) 53rd Bright Osayi-Samuel’s Europa League bookings

Playing in the Championship would be a big drop in level for the defender from fighting for the Turkish league title and playing in Europe.

The 27-year-old, who counts QPR amongst his former clubs, is leaving Fenerbahce with 178 appearances under his belt.

Osayi-Samuel is likely to be an attractive target for a number of clubs and it remains to be seen if Birmingham can tempt him to join.

He has come up against Birmingham in the Championship no fewer than six times in his career and has only ended up on the losing side in one of those matches.