Scottish champions Celtic are prepared to let striker Johnny Kenny leave as long as two requirements are met, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Brendan Rodgers has already added to his squad this summer by bringing in Kieran Tierney from Arsenal and Benjamin Nygren from Nordsjaelland.

Further changes to the Celtic group are expected as Rodgers looks to retain the league title and build on what was a promising Champions League campaign.

He is standing ready to cash in on young striker Kenny, amid interest from English League One side Bolton Wanderers.

However, two conditions must be met for Celtic to sanction an exit for the Irishman.

The Bhoys must be offered the right price, with their current price tag on Kenny’s head set at the £1m mark.

And Rodgers must also find a replacement for the striker.

Celtic sold Kyogo Furuhashi to French side Rennes in the winter transfer window and did not replace him.

Manager Time at Club Brendan Rodgers June 2023 – present Ange Postecoglou June 2021 – June 2023 Neil Lennon February 2019 – February 2021 Brendan Rodgers May 2016 – February 2019 Ronny Deila June 2014 – May 2016 Last five permanent Celtic managers

Adam Idah and Kenny were left as the only natural strikers in the squad, but Daizen Maeda was often used in an advanced attacking role; Maeda has been interesting Fenerbahce.

Rodgers is in no mood to wave goodbye to Kenny if he has not got a replacement ready.

Kyogo has so far flopped in France at Rennes, with the 30-year-old playing in just six Ligue 1 games and accumulating more than 20 minutes just once.

Kenny managed ten appearances for Celtic last term and hit the back of the net just once, in a 5-1 thrashing of Aberdeen.

He was unable to make a difference against the same opponents in the Scottish Cup final though as Celtic went down on penalties.

Kenny is likely to continue to have to operate as attacking cover if he remains at Celtic into next season and the prospect of a move away could well appeal.

Bolton finished eighth in League One last term, missing out on the playoff spots by ten points.