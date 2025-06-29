Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Departing Southampton star Kyle Walker-Peters and Wolves defender Nelson Semedo have both received offers from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Besiktas, but only one will be signed.

Besiktas are keen to bring in a right-back in the summer transfer window and have been looking at a number of options.

They have now narrowed down their choices to one of two, with both players available to join on free transfer this summer.

Walker-Peters is leaving Southampton when his contract expires at the end of the month, while Semedo’s deal at Wolves is also due to run out.

According to Turkish broadcaster Sport Digitale, Besiktas have ‘offered both players the same financial terms’ and fully intend to sign one of them.

Walker-Peters will have a new club next season, but Wolves have been trying to keep hold of Semedo.

Semedo only missed four Premier League games for Wolves last season and was an influential character at Molineux.

Besiktas are looking to back Solskjaer this summer, with closing the gap on Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig the aim next term.

Player Fee Paid by Pedro Neto £54m Chelsea Matheus Nunes £53m Manchester City Ruben Neves £47m Al‑Hilal Diogo Jota £41m Liverpool Max Kilman £40m West Ham United Wolves' top 5 record sales

The Black Eagles have Europa League football on the agenda and are entering in the second qualifying round, which starts in late July.

Besiktas have a number of players who previously played in the Premier League on the books.

Ex-Arsenal defender Gabriel is at the club, while former Norwich City man Milot Rashica and ex-Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain play for Besiktas.

Joao Mario, who had a loan spell at West Ham United, and Gedson Fernandes, who was at Tottenham Hotspur on loan, are also in the ranks.

Now it remains to be seen if either Walker-Peters or Semedo will join them.