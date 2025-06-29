George Wood/Getty Images

Sheffield United are in the market to rival Birmingham City for the signature of Wolves midfielder Tommy Doyle, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Blades recently made the controversial call to sack successful manager Chris Wilder and replace him with ex-Hull City boss Ruben Selles.

They are also shifting their scouting system to incorporate the use of AI in another move which has all eyes on which players they go for this summer.

Now Sheffield United are looking towards midfielder Doyle, who they had on loan from Manchester City earlier in his career.

Doyle is currently on the books at Premier League side Wolves, who he joined following a loan stint.

Championship new boys Birmingham City are keen to land Doyle, but Sheffield United could now rival them for his signature.

Blues splashed serious cash to get out of League One last season, with the capture of striker Jay Stansfield grabbing attention.

Doyle though has already played for Sheffield United and the Blades may hope that familiarity can help to give them the edge.

Season Position 2024–25 3rd (Championship) 2023–24 20th (Premier League, relegated) 2022–23 2nd (Championship, promoted) 2021–22 5th (Championship) 2020–21 20th (Premier League, relegated) Sheffield United’s last five league finishes

The midfielder made 24 appearances in the Premier League for Wolves over the course of last season, but he found most of his outings coming from the bench for short stints.

Doyle was not involved in any of Wolves’ final nine league matches, as Vitor Pereira led the side to a comfortable end of season, safe from relegation.

Moving to Sheffield United or Birmingham would put Doyle in with every chance of an influential role in a side looking to win promotion up to the Premier League.

It is unclear just how much it might cost to take Doyle from Molineux this summer.

His deal with Wolves still has another three years left to run.

Birmingham recently lost out on winger Kwame Poku, who has joined fellow Championship side QPR following the end of his Peterborough United deal.