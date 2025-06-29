Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Liverpool want to see Crystal Palace lower their asking price for Marc Guehi if a deal is to happen this summer, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Arne Slot’s side are on the brink of selling defender Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen and, with continued doubts about Ibrahima Konate’s long-term future too, are in the market for a centre-back.

They are keen on Crystal Palace’s Guehi, who is entering the final year of his deal at Selhurst Park.

Palace though still want to bank £45m from selling the England centre-back in this summer’s window.

That is a price that Liverpool believe is too high given his contractual situation with the Eagles.

Liverpool will only progress with a swoop to sign Guehi if Crystal Palace agree to ‘significantly’ lower their price tag for the centre-back.

It is unclear whether Crystal Palace will agree to play ball, but Liverpool could sit on their interest for a year and then sign Guehi on a free transfer.

Guehi, 24, played in one of Crystal Palace’s meetings with Liverpool in the recent season as the Reds grabbed a 1-0 win at Selhurst Park.

Player Age Virgil van Dijk 33 Joe Gomez 28 Wataru Endo 32 Ibrahima Konate 26 Jarell Quansah 22 Liverpool stars who can play at centre-back

Slot will be left with three natural centre-back options when Quansah joins Bayer Leverkusen.

Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez will be his choices in central defence, but ahead of a busy season, the Dutchman is likely to feel that will not be enough.

Liverpool were stung badly under Jurgen Klopp when they refused to sign a new centre-back in the summer of 2020 and then had a centre-back injury crisis the following season.

Only a late winning run got Liverpool back into the Champions League that season, as Nat Phillips stepped in at centre-back and the Reds also loaned in Ozan Kabak.