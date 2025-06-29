Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sunderland have agreed a fee with Nice for goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, but the player also has an offer from Saudi Arabia and is ‘tempted’ by it.

Bulka has impressed between the sticks in France with Nice and he is now a wanted man, with just a year left on his contract with the Ligue 1 club.

Sunderland are keen on snapping up the 25-year-old shot-stopper and have been hopeful of doing so, but he also has interest from Saudi Arabian side Neom.

Neom have agreed a fee with Nice for Bulka, but now Sunderland have also done so, according to Polish outlet Meczyki.

The Black Cats have agreed to pay in excess of €15m to take the Polish goalkeeper to the Premier League.

However, Neom remain in for Bulka and the goalkeeper is ‘tempted’ by the idea of moving to Saudi Arabia.

Heading to the Saudi Pro League would likely be a lucrative affair for Bulka.

The decision is now his to make over whether he wants to sign for Sunderland or for Neom.

Club Years Chelsea (youth) 2016-2019 Paris Saint-Germain 2019-2022 Cartagena (loan) 2020-2021 Chateauroux (loan) 2021 Nice (loan) 2021-2022 Nice 2022- Marcin Bulka’s career history

Neom have big ambitions and won promotion to the Saudi Pro League last season.

They want solid signings to make a splash in the top flight against the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr and feel Bulka fits the bill.

Sunderland will have to hope that the lure of playing in the Premier League trumps the idea of going to Saudi Arabia in Bulka’s mind.

Bulka could also be wary about signing for a newly promoted side in the shape of Sunderland given that newly promoted teams have struggled in the Premier League in recent years.

The goalkeeper could find himself plunged into a relegation battle in England.