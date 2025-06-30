Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Birmingham City are inching closer to getting their hands on Fenerbahce right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel, according to journalist Mike McGrath.

Chris Davies had a fantastic season in League One with Blues as they registered a record-breaking 111 points in the recent campaign.

The Birmingham outfit, though, are showing no intention of slowing down, as they are set to push for promotion again in the Championship.

Blues created a strong squad last summer and they are now looking to improve upon that and add more quality to the side.

Davies’ side are now zeroing in on a full-back who has ample experience playing in the Championship and have been working for Osayi-Samuel.

And Osayi-Samuel is closing in on a switch to St. Andrew’s, which will bolster Davies’ squad with Championship know-how and higher level know-how; he played in the Europa League last season..

The Nigeria international’s contract is set to expire today and he will be a free agent from Tuesday.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

Birmingham City appear to have convinced the 27-year-old with their project ahead of the new season, as he is ever so close to joining them.

Osayi-Samuel has played for Queens Park Rangers and Blackpool before, and now, after four years in Turkey, he is set for his return to England.

The 27-year-old right-sided full-back had interest from multiple clubs around Europe, but he has chosen Blues as his next destination.

He will be bringing the experience of playing under someone like Jose Mourinho when his arrival becomes official at Birmingham City.

The right-back was also wanted by another Turkish side in the shape of Besiktas, but wants to return to England.