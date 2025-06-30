Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Rangers and Celtic target Tyrhys Dolan, who is going to be a free agent very soon, will be looking at options outside England, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The former England youth international spent time in Manchester City and Burnley’s academies before Preston North End picked him up.

He left them for fellow Championship club Blackburn Rovers five years ago and has been there since.

Dolan has more than 200 appearances for Rovers, but he is set to make a move away from Ewood Park this summer.

Blackburn offered him a new contract, as his current deal expires today, but he has not accepted it.

The 23-year-old’s contract situation has attracted multiple clubs and Celtic and Rangers are two major names on that list.

And now the Gers and Bhoys could get excited as Dolan is expected to look at options outside England this summer.

Competition Details Championship 44 appearances, 13 goal contributions FA Cup 2 appearances EFL Cup 1 appearance Tyrhys Dolan last season

Rangers have been looking for a wide player for a while and they made a move for Kwame Poku, but he has joined QPR.

Celtic are not showing any signs of slowing down as they are also looking to add quality to their squad to keep their dominance up.

Dolan is mainly a right-winger, but can do a job on either flank, and his versatility has attracted the Scottish giants to his signature.

Now all eyes will be on Dolan and his entourage to see where he will end up as his contract expires at Ewood Park by the end of the day.

The former Manchester City youngster will be looking to make sure he picks the right club for the next step in his career and a move outside English football could well appeal.