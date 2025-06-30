Henry Browne/Getty Images

Genoa are willing to extend Maxwel Cornet’s loan stay only if West Ham United are ready to contribute to his wages over the course of next season.

West Ham signed the 28-year-old winger from Burnley in the summer of 2022 and Cornet played a bit-part role in their Conference League win in the 2022/23 season.

Cornet failed to establish himself in the West Ham squad, with David Moyes, Julen Lopetegui and Graham Potter all not trusting him regularly, and last season he went out on two different loan spells.

He joined Southampton last summer but returned after failing to impress for the Saints and went out on loan to Genoa in the second half of the season.

The Ivory Coast winger made three goal contributions in his first six league games for Genoa before he suffered a muscle injury, due to which he missed a chunk of the late half of the season.

Cornet has returned to West Ham, as his loan deal did not have any option or obligation to make his move permanent.

The Italian club are looking at the market to add wingers to help their forward department and Cornet is someone they have on their list.

Game Minutes played Monza (H) 35 Fiorentina (A) 45 Venezia (H) 17 Inter (A) 24 Empoli (H) 38 Cagliari (A) 75 Bologna (A) 8 Maxwel Cornet’s Genoa appearances

However, Genoa are not exploring a permanent deal; rather, they are thinking about another temporary stint with the Hammers star next season.

But according to Italian daily La Repubblica (via Tutto Mercato), the Serie A outfit will only take Cornet on loan for another season if West Ham are willing to contribute to his wages.

The winger has two more years left on his contract with the London outfit and it is still unclear whether West Ham want a permanent solution for him.

Potter’s side are looking to rejig their squad and they are expecting players to leave the London Stadium this summer to make room for new arrivals.

Now it remains to be seen whether Cornet will be among the players leaving the Hammers or he will get another shot at proving himself in Irons’ colours.