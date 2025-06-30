Michael Regan/Getty Images

Real Betis are looking for a defensive midfielder and Leicester City’s Wilfried Ndidi is an option they are considering.

The Foxes suffered a bad season back in the Premier League and went straight back down to the Championship.

Last week, they sacked Ruud van Nistelrooy as boss and could lose some of their star players this summer as they stare at a rebuilding job.

Relegation leaves Leicester vulnerable to losing their top talents and there is every chance that players they would ideally like to keep look for the exit door.

Defensive midfielder Ndidi has been with the Foxes since 2017 and now he is attracting interest from a team who will be playing in the Europa League next season.

According to Spanish sports daily Mundo Deportivo, La Liga club Real Betis are admirers of the Leicester midfielder.

Los Verdiblancos are set to lose their highly-rated USA midfielder Johnny Cardoso to fellow Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

Competition Finish La Liga 6th Copa del Rey Fourth round Conference League Runners-up How Real Betis did last season

Now, they are looking to bring a new defensive midfielder in, and Enzo Barrenechea, who plays for Aston Villa, is on their list.

Villa are open to offers for Barrenechea, who spent last season on loan at Valencia, however it could well be that Ndidi is a cheaper option for Betis to go after.

Barrenechea caught the eye with his performances at Valencia last term and Aston Villa are suggested to want around €10m for him.

How much Ndidi would cost from Leicester remains to be seen, but Betis clearly see him as an alternative.

The Nigeria international has more than 300 Foxes appearances, including more than 200 Premier League games, and a move to Real Betis could be really exciting for him.

Now it remains to be seen if the Spanish side will develop their interest to advanced stages, and if they will make a move for him in the upcoming weeks and months.