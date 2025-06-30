Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Aston Villa’s Kaine Kesler-Hayden, who was on Middlesbrough’s wish list, is set to go through a medical later today before he joins Coventry City, according to journalist John Percy.

The English full-back is a product of the Premier League club’s youth academy and has been sent on multiple loan spells over the years.

In the recent Championship campaign, the former England youth international was on loan at Preston North End, where he impressed.

He was an important player for the Lilywhites, as he featured 51 times for them, amassing more than 4,000 minutes in the process.

Now, though, he is set to have a new permanent club, as he is inching closer towards a move to the Championship.

It has been suggested that Frank Lampard’s Coventry City are set to sign the Villans’ full-back, and he will be going through his medical later today.

Middlesbrough, who appointed Rob Edwards recently, have shown interest in him, but now they are set to miss out on him.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Joel Piroe Leeds United 19 2023–24 Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers 27 2022–23 Chuba Akpom Middlesbrough 28 2021–22 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 43 2020–21 Ivan Toney Brentford 33 Top goalscorers in the last five Championship seasons

The Sky Blues will be paying a handsome sum of £3.5m to acquire the 22-year-old versatile wide man from Aston Villa.

Lampard’s side were knocked out of the playoffs by the eventual playoff winners Sunderland, but this summer the club are trying to make sure they do everything to get over the line.

Kesler-Hayden can play on either side and he proved his effectiveness by winning Preston North End’s Player of the Season as well.

All eyes will be on the Sky Blues to see when they will announce the 22-year-old’s capture after seeing off competition from Boro.