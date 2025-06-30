Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Dutch side Feyenoord consider Wolves defender Hugo Bueno to be too expensive and are exploring other alternatives, which could well leave the door open for Leeds United.

Bueno spent last season on loan at the Dutch club, featuring in 30 games overall, nine of which were in the Champions League.

His performances pleased the Feyenoord hierarchy and despite a change in management midway through the season, the interest in making him a permanent Feyenoord player remained.

Feyenoord have been looking to bring Bueno back to the club this summer.

However, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, they consider his asking fee to be too expensive and are looking at alternatives.

Club Brugge’s Bjorn Meijer is the option that they have turned to to replace Bueno in the team.

Feyenoord being unwilling to pay enough to cause Wolves to part with Bueno could well open the door for Leeds, who have an interest in the left-back.

Club Years Wolves 2022- Feyenoord (loan) 2024-2025 Hugo Bueno’s career history

Leeds need to sign a left-back this summer as Junior Firpo is out of contract and is returning to Real Betis.

The Whites did offer Firpo a new deal to stay at Elland Road, but he has decided to go to La Liga with Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

It is unclear how much Wolves would want for Bueno, given they have already lost left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri to Manchester City this summer.

Bueno could well remain at Molineux this summer to add to Vitor Pereira’s options at the back.

Leeds do have Isaac Schmidt and Max Wober able to operate as left-backs, but neither made an impression last season and both have been tipped to depart this summer.