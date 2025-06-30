Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Everton want to speed up the process of securing a deal for Thierno Barry as they consider him a priority target for their forward department.

The Toffees have struggled to find goals in the recent seasons and a quality striker is what they are after in the summer transfer window.

Everton in the ongoing window are determined to act quickly in the window to wrap up their targets with the backing of The Friedkin Group.

They have been linked with several centre forwards this summer and Villarreal’s 22-year-old Barry is one of them.

Barry joined the La Liga outfit from FC Basel last summer and during his first season for the club, he netted eleven goals with four assists in 35 league games for them.

The centre forward was part of the French Under-21 side which participated in the European Championship and scored a goal for them.

Barry has a €40m release clause in his contract and according to journalist Matteo Moreno, he is Everton’s number one target for the centre forward position.

Player From Fee Gylfi Sigurdsson Swansea City £45 m Richarlison Watford £35 m Amadou Onana Lille £30 m Romelu Lukaku Chelsea £28 m Alex Iwobi Arsenal £28 m Everton F.C.'s top 5 record transfers

Everton are now trying to get the deal accelerated, as they want to finish the signing for the young Frenchman as soon as possible.

The Merseyside outfit have been linked with an interest in VfB Stuttgart star Nick Woltemade, who is being chased by Bavarian giants Bayern Munich.

It has been suggested that Bayern Munich’s backdoor negotiations with Woltemade have upset Stuttgart and they have increased his price tag close to €100m.

Barry has been on the Toffees transfer agenda at the beginning of the summer window and they will be keen to add him to David Moyes’ side before their pre-season training camp begins.