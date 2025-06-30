Christian Bruna/Getty Images

German club Borussia Monchengladbach do not want to lose Rocco Reitz this summer, amid the Germany Under-21 international attracting interest from Fulham and West Ham United.

The 23-year-old was an integral part of the Germany team that reached the final of the recently concluded European Under-21 Championship, which England won.

His involvement in the tournament gave clubs the chance to have a close look at him and he has interest this summer.

There have been enquiries put in for Reitz, with one coming from Fulham, while their London rivals West Ham are also interested.

Fulham have yet to move beyond asking about him with his camp and are not yet in touch with Gladbach.

However, it could be that West Ham and Fulham find it tough to land Reitz this summer.

According to Sky Deutschland, Gladbach do not want to lose the central midfielder as they consider him a key man.

League Country Bundesliga Germany Jupiler Pro League Belgium Regionalliga West Germany Leagues Rocco Reitz has played in

It now remains to be seen whether either West Ham or Fulham are able to come up with an offer that is able to convince Gladbach to change their stance.

Gladbach do have the midfielder under contract for another three years, which strengthens their position.

The 23-year-old featured in 28 games overall last season, making four goal contributions.

Fulham boss Silva is keen to bolster his squad and his working to get multiple issues sorted, one which is the future of Everton transfer target Kenny Tete.

Tete now looks set to extend his stay at Craven Cottage by rebuffing interest from Everton.