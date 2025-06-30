Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are both pushing to secure the signature of Wolves star Fabio Silva and are involved in a ‘head to head race’.

Wolves signed the 22-year-old centre forward from FC Porto in the summer of 2020, but he has failed to establish himself in their squad.

Silva’s tenure at Wolves so far has been marked with four loan spells and the most recent one came with Spanish side Las Palmas last season.

The Portuguese striker joined Las Palmas on a season-long loan last summer and scored ten times while registering three assists before his season came to an early end due to injury.

He is set to enter the final year of his contract with the Midlands outfit and it has been suggested that he wants to leave Molineux on a permanent deal this summer.

Silva has racked up interest from Germany this summer, with Wolfsburg, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig keen on him.

Wolfsburg approached Silva with an offer to take him to Germany, but the Wolves star rejected their advances.

Club League finish Borussia Dortmund 4th RB Leipzig 7th How Fabio Silva’s suitors did

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Dortmund and Leipzig are fighting to secure the signature of Silva in the ongoing window.

It has been suggested that Silva’s other suitors are also in the mix, but at the moment Dortmund and Leipzig are the two clubs that are leading the race.

The Midlands outfit will want a fee in the region of €20m to €25m for the striker, who they paid a fee in north of €40m for.

It is still unclear whether Silva has any preference so far, but the player is liked by several German clubs.

The 22-year-old striker has played 72 times for Wolves so far in his career and has netted five goals while laying on six assists.

Wolves this season have already seen the departure of their star forward Matheus Cunha to Manchester United and Goncalo Guedes might also leave as he is gathering interest from Turkey.