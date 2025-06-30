EGeorge Wood/Getty Images

German outfit 1. FC Kaiserslautern are on the verge of signing Hull City star Marvin Mehlem in the ongoing transfer window.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder joined Hull City from German side Darmstadt last summer and during the winter window he joined SC Paderborn on loan.

Former Hull City boss Tim Walter brought in Mehlem and he started nine of the first ten league games under the German tactician.

However, the midfielder failed to impress Walter’s successor, Ruben Selles, and fell out of favour under him.

Mehlem made a loan exit from Hull in the January window and joined 2. Bundesliga side Paderborn in search of regular football.

The 27-year-old made 16 league appearances for the German outfit, starting 15 games while scoring four goals and laying on two assists in the process.

Mehlem has returned to Hull City after the expiry of his loan spell and his performances in the second half of the season caught the attention of several German sides.

Club Years Karlsruher 2015-2017 Darmstadt 2017-2024 Hull City 2024- Paderborn (loan) 2025 Marvin Mehlem’s career history

Kaiserslautern are among the Hull City star’s admirers in the market and according to German sports magazine Bild, the 2. Bundesliga outfit are close to securing a deal for Mehlem.

The German outfit finished seventh in the league last season and they are building a team which will be capable of securing promotion and the Tigers’ midfielder is on their list.

He has entered the final year of his contract with Hull City and the Championship outfit might think this is the best time to offload a midfielder who has failed to meet their expectations.

Mehlem has vast experience of playing in the German second division and he might be tempted to go back to his homeland and join a team where he can play regularly.