George Wood/Getty Images

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has revealed that the discussions between Aston Villa and the Tigers regarding Louie Barry have somewhat progressed.

The 22-year-old Aston Villa forward is highly rated inside the club and he performed brilliantly for Stockport County during his loan spell in the first half of last season.

Barry turned some heads at Stockport by scoring 15 times in 23 games and with several clubs keen on his signature, Aston Villa decided to pull him out of the Hatters and extended his contract until 2028.

He was sent out on loan to a club division above Stockport, Hull City, but the player only made four appearances before he suffered a knee injury which prematurely ended his season.

However, Hull City, after having a disastrous last campaign, are keen on building a strong side under the guidance of Sergej Jakirovic and they are planning to sign Barry from Villa on a permanent transfer.

Ilicali revealed that he had a conversation with Barry last week and added that he is personally involved in the transfer negotiations for the winger, as he has a good relationship with Lions owner Nassef Sawiri and head of football operations Monchi.

The Turkish owner also indicated that they have made some progress in the discussions for a potential deal but stressed that he will not declare the deal is done until the last minute due to the unpredictable nature of the transfer window.

Player To Fee Jack Grealish Manchester City £100m Jhon Duran Al Nassr £71m Moussa Diaby Al‐Ittihad £50.5m Douglas Luiz Juventus £42.4m Christian Benteke Liverpool £32.5m Aston Villa’s top 5 record sales

“I like Louie Barry; he likes us. We had a good conversation three days ago”, Ilicali said at a press conference.

“I am personally involved in this transfer because of my relationship with Aston Villa owner Mr Nassef [Sawiris] and Monchi, but at the end of the day, Aston Villa and our benefits have to match somewhere to make both clubs happy, so the transfer should not be like this: ‘I am going to get this boy whatever is the result’.

“At first you have to make sure everything benefits the club; of course Aston Villa have to be happy so that they can give their player.

“I can say that we are somewhere, but I would not say it is done until the last minute because I have this experience in England, in Turkey I don’t have this experience; even a medical check is dangerous.

“So now on we are going to do medical checks in secret places without any information because you think a transfer is done, then you see the same boy wearing a different shirt two weeks later.”

Barry is still recovering from his knee injury and Unai Emery does admire what he brings to the table.

The Birmingham outfit might cash in on him if they receive a suitable offer which will benefit them financially.

Villa’s asking price for the 22-year-old, however, is unclear, and Hull City will try to wrap up the deal as soon as possible.