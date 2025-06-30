Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Fulham star Kenny Tete looks more likely to extend his stay at Craven Cottage beyond this summer, thus rebuffing interest from Everton, according to journalist Alan Myers.

The Toffees, under the stewardship of David Moyes, have made signing a new right-back a priority this summer, with experienced head Ashley Young being released at the end of his contract.

They identified a cost-effective option in Tete, given the need for the manager to invest in other areas of the pitch as well.

Tete is out of contract at Fulham this summer and Everton managed to reach a verbal agreement with him to take him to Merseyside.

However, Fulham’s late push to keep him at the club beyond his stipulated stay has changed the scenario.

It now looks ‘increasingly unlikely’ that the defender will move to Everton and he is heading towards penning a fresh contract to extend his Fulham stay.

That will be a big blow for Everton, who had believed they had the deal for the right-back all wrapped up.

Game Minute booked Newcastle United (H) 21st Nottingham Forest (A) 54th Wolves (H) 67th Aston Villa (A) 52nd Brentford (A) 14th Kenny Tete’s bookings last season

It will force the Merseyside club to turn their attention elsewhere and it remains to be seen whether Moyes is able to sign a player in time for the start of their pre-season.

Tete has a history with injuries, having missed a chunk of action last season with knee problems.

Fulham and Everton though believe he is a valuable player and keeping him at Craven Cottage will boost Marco Silva this summer.

It remains to be seen how soon Fulham announce a new deal for Tete and especially where Everton start to search for another right-back.

If one costs the Toffees a fee, it may eat into the budget for other positions.