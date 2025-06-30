Christian Hofer/Getty Images

Liverpool attacker Harvey Elliott has labelled Germany Under-21 striker Nick Woltemade ‘incredible’ after he saw him up close.

The 23-year-old striker drew major attention with his performances in the European Under-21 Championship, where he locked horns with Elliott in the final on Saturday.

Though Woltemade failed to add to his goal tally in the final, which England eventually won 3-2 after extra time, his tournament statistics stood at six goals and three assists in five matches.

Woltemade has been linked with Liverpool this summer, though it is Bayern Munich who are leading the push to take him from Stuttgart.

Elliott labelled him incredible and is wishing Woltemade all the best in the coming years.

“He is an incredible player, he has been so good this tournament”, Elliott was quoted as saying by Sport Bild.

“I am very happy for him and wish him all the best for the future.”

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

If Liverpool did sign Woltemade this summer then it would make him team-mates with Elliott, though the attacker has been linked with an Anfield exit.

However, there is competition for the player from German giants Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians have managed to reach an agreement with Woltemade already, but Stuttgart are standing firm, trying to make things difficult.

They want €100m from Bayern Munich, but Vincent Kompany’s team are not even willing to pay half that price.

The €100m price tag is just for the Bavarians, given Stuttgart’s anger, and Liverpool could try to sign him for less.

They would likely need to sell Darwin Nunez first though to bring in cash.