Leeds United are set to sign another defender as Wolfsburg star Sebastiaan Bornauw is set to go through his medical later today, according to journalist Graham Smyth.

The Whites are showing their urgency in the transfer window this summer, as they aim to stay up in the top flight.

Promoted teams in recent seasons have massively failed to stop the Premier League teams from scoring goals, so they are strengthening the backline first.

Even though striker Lukas Nmecha was their first summer signing, Udinese’s Jaka Bijol came in as the second move, adding to the centre-back options.

Now they are closing in on another central defender in the shape of Wolfsburg’s 26-year-old Bornauw, who will have his ‘medical today’

The Yorkshire giants will put Bornauw through thorough medical tests to check his fitness before proceeding with the deal.

Leeds signed Nmecha, who left Wolfsburg to join them, and now Leeds are paying €6m to the Bundesliga side to secure the Belgian, who will reunite with Nmecha at Elland Road.

Club Years Anderlecht 2018-2019 1. FC Koln 2019-2021 Wolfsburg 2021- Sebastiaan Bornauw’s career history

His contract at Wolfsburg expires next summer and he played fewer than 900 minutes in the recent season due to multiple injury issues.

Bornauw has four senior Belgian caps to his name and 96 appearances for Wolfsburg, but now he is set for his new journey in the Premier League.

Daniel Farke will be hoping to have a fit Bornauw with a proper pre-season to have him as an important part of the team next season.

If Bornauw and Nmecha suffer injury issues throughout the season then questions may be asked about Leeds’ decision to sign the pair from Wolfsburg.

For now, all eyes will be on how quickly Leeds can push the capture of the Belgian over the line.