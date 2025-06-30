Rafa Babot/Getty Images

Aston Villa could hit a brick wall in their efforts to land a defender targeted by Crystal Palace as his club are ‘not willing to part ways’ with him unless they are offered at least €25m.

The Villans have been walking a PSR tightrope and have plans to sell their women’s team to avoid a breach, while they then have to make sure they stay in line with UEFA’s financial rules.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden is being sold to Coventry City, while Louie Barry appears to be set for Hull City.

That has not stopped the club looking to strengthen though and backing Unai Emery with a new centre-back is seen as essential.

They have turned to the Spanish shores in search of reinforcements at the back and have identified Osasuna defender Enzo Boyomo as an option to bring in.

It has been suggested that Aston Villa could look to sign him for €20m, but if that is the case then it looks sure to fall short.

According to Africafoot, Osasuna are ‘not willing to part ways’ with Boyomo this summer and they do not want to lose his services.

If the Spanish side are to have a rethink then at least €25m must be put on the table to change their mind this summer.

Team Getafe Real Betis Las Palmas Villarreal Mallorca Tenerife Teams Enzo Boyomo was booked against last season

Osasuna’s stance may come as little surprise given that Boyomo is a key player for the club and only missed one La Liga game last season.

Juventus have already tried for the centre-back this summer, but saw their proposal of €15m turned down by the Spanish side.

Osasuna would like to keep hold of Boyomo for a further season before considering a sale.

Villa are not the only Premier League side on the hunt for the Cameroon international as Crystal Palace also hold an interest in signing him.

The Eagles could well find themselves losing Marc Guehi this summer and Boyomo may be viewed as a suitable replacement at Selhurst Park.

His current contract at Osasuna still has another four years left to run.