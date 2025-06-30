Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Southampton star Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who is on Burnley’s transfer wish list, is not pushing for a move amid interest from several European clubs, according to Sky Sports News.

The 23-year-old is a Manchester City academy product and he joined Southampton in the summer of 2023, initially on loan and later made his move permanent.

Last season, Harwood-Bellis featured regularly for the Saints in the Premier League but failed to help them avoid relegation to the Championship.

Now following relegation, Southampton are set to see an exodus in the ongoing window and Harwood-Bellis could join the list of players who are set to leave the club.

European giants FC Porto are showing interest in securing the signature of Harwood-Bellis as they want to strengthen their defence following their disastrous FIFA Club World Cup campaign, which highlighted their defensive frailties.

The centre-back has admirers in England also, with newly promoted Premier League side Burnley having taken interest in him, which could open a way to return to the English top flight.

Porto went in with a bid in the region of £19m to Southampton for his signature, but the Saints have promptly rejected the offer.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Despite several European clubs showing interest in him, Harwood-Bellis is not pushing to leave St Mary’s at the moment.

It has been suggested that Southampton are open to selling the Burnley target, but they are looking for a fee higher than the bid they received from the Portuguese outfit.

Although Harwood-Bellis is not currently pushing for a move, the lure of European football could make him change his mind.

Moving to Burnley meanwhile would put him back in the Premier League and at a side who will lean on their defence next term.

The Turf Moor outfit showcased a brilliant defensive record under Scott Parker last season and he could possibly help Harwood-Bellis improve if he joins them.