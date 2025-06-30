Pete Norton/Getty Images

Sunderland are interested in signing Bournemouth attacking midfielder Hamed Traore, but are facing fierce competition for his signature.

The Black Cats are preparing for life in the Premier League and they have focused on signing players who will be able to help them keep themselves up.

Midfield is an area where they will be determined to add after the departure of their star midfielder Jobe Bellingham this summer, even though Enzo Le Fee joined permanently.

Bellingham played a key part in helping them secure promotion last season and Sunderland have secured a hefty transfer fee from Borussia Dortmund to sanction his departure.

Regis Le Bris’ side have set their sights on a Bournemouth star, Traore, who joined them from Sassuolo in the winter of 2023.

And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), Sunderland are facing fierce competition from Traore’s suitors to land him from Bournemouth.

Ligue 1 giants Marseille are after his signature and they have already gone to the Cherries with a bid north of €12m, which has failed to convince them.

Manager Time at Club Regis Le Bris July 2024 – present Michael Beale December 2023 –February 2024 Tony Mowbray August 2022 – December 2023 Alex Neil February 2022 – August 2022 Lee Johnson December 2020 – January 2022 Last five permanent Sunderland managers

It has been suggested that Bournemouth are asking for €16m plus add-ons to let Traore, who has three more years left on his contract with them, leave this summer.

The Sunderland star is also being considered by Italian outfit Fiorentina, who are hoping that they could convince Traore with their sporting project.

Le Bris’ side have to act quickly if they want to give themselves a good chance of landing the 25-year-old.

Traore has gone out on loan twice since his arrival at Bournemouth and last season he spent in France with Auxerre, where he scored ten times while laying on two assists in 26 league games.

Sunderland are also progressing for another midfielder in the shape of Habib Diarra.