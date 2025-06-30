Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The brother of Tottenham Hotspur talent Luka Vuskovic, Mario Vuskovic, is of the view that the Spurs star would not say no to a move to Hamburg.

During the summer of 2023, Tottenham fought off competition from top European outfits to agree to a deal with Croatian side Hajduk Split for a future transfer for their talented young centre-back Vuskovic.

Hajduk and Spurs agreed that Vuskovic, who was 16 years old then, will join the north London outfit after 30th June 2025.

Vuskovic played last season on loan with Belgian side KVC Westerlo, where he impressed with his 36 league appearances and earned his Croatia national team debut against the Czech Republic in June.

It has been suggested that several clubs are keen on taking the centre-back on loan in the summer, but Thomas Frank is yet to make a decision on his future.

Vuskovic’s elder brother Mario, who plays for Hamburg, revealed that the young defender was present at Volksparkstadion during the German outfit’s Bundesliga promotion celebrations and added that his younger brother was impressed by seeing the club’s passionate fanbase.

Mario insisted that the soon-to-be Spurs star loves Hamburg and believes that he would not say no to a loan offer from the Germans.

Team Points 1. 1. FC Koln 61 2. Hamburg 59 3. Elversberg 58 2. Bundesliga top three last season

“Luka loves HSV, simply because the club and the fans are always behind me”, Mario told German daily the Hamburger Abendblatt.

“When he experienced the promotion party in the Volksparkstadion, he was impressed by how big the club is and how incredible the fans are.

“He would love to play for HSV and wouldn’t say ‘no’ to an offer.

“In the end, however, Tottenham will decide what is best for his development.”

Frank might want to take a good look at Vuskovic during the pre-season training camp before deciding his future.

Spurs have recruited another young defender this summer in the form of Kota Takai and they have also been linked with several defenders in the ongoing window.

Tottenham could lose their defensive rock Cristian Romero, as Atletico Madrid are expected to hold new talks for him this week.