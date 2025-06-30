Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur will have ‘new talks’ over the potential sale of one of their stars this week, but the deal is expected to ‘drag on for a long time’.

Spurs have appointed experienced tactician Thomas Frank as the replacement for Ange Postecoglou to guide them to the next level.

The new manager will choose the summer transfer window to bring in players of his choice to the club and it is expected that there will also be some outgoings, with Timo Werner already not kept permanently following his loan.

Tottenham ended their trophy drought last season by winning the Europa League and they will want to build on that to march towards future success.

Argentine defender Cristian Romero played a key part in their Europa League win and captained the side in the final.

He is a fan favourite at north London, but an exit might be in the cards for the centre-back as Atletico Madrid have been keen on signing him.

Diego Simeone’s side tried to sign Romero ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup so that the Spurs star could join the La Liga team in the USA to help them in the tournament but failed with their attempt.

Player To Fee Harry Kane Bayern Munich £100m Gareth Bale Real Madrid £86.3m Kyle Walker Manchester City £45m Luka Modric Real Madrid £33m Dimitar Berbatov Manchester United £30.75m Tottenham Hotspur F.C.’s top 5 record sale transfers

Now according to Spanish journalist Eduardo Burgos, Tottenham are set to hold ‘new talks’ with Atletico Madrid this week over a potential sale of Romero.

The north London outfit are open to negotiating a deal with Los Rojiblancos and they want €70m for Romero, who has two more years left on his contract.

However, Spurs will not lower their asking price too much and the deal is expected to ‘drag on for a long time’, as there is no sign of agreement yet.

Romero, although crucial for Tottenham in the second part of the last season, missed a huge number of games due to a hamstring injury.

Spurs are in the market to strengthen the centre-back position and they have recently signed young Japanese defender Kota Takai in the ongoing window.