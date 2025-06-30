Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Leeds United and Sunderland could have major competition for Real Madrid star Gonzalo Garcia as three of the ‘top Premier League clubs’ now want him, even though the striker would rather stay put.

At the age of 21, Garcia has gone on to feature in nine first-team games for Real Madrid, three of which have been in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

He has also proven his goalscoring acumen by scoring two goals against Al-Hilal and Red Bull Salzburg in the lucrative competition.

His form has managed to draw the attention of clubs from around Europe, particularly from the Premier League.

Newly-promoted Premier League outfits Sunderland and Leeds United are keen on signing Garcia and have kicked off conversations with the Spanish club.

The Black Cats have knocked at Real Madrid’s door with the proposal of an initial loan deal that would include an option to buy at the end of the spell.

Leeds United, on the other hand, want a permanent deal for €20m.

Game Goal contribution Al-Hilal 1 goal Pachuca 1 assist Red Bull Salzburg 1 goal Gonzalo Garcia at the FIFA Club World Cup

Now though, matters could be about to become more complicated for the newly promoted pair as three of the ‘top Premier League clubs’ have spoken to Garcia’s entourage about signing him, according to Spanish daily AS.

For now, the contacts have been mostly tentative to get a clear idea of what the player’s contractual situation is.

He has a buyout clause in his Real Madrid set at €50m, which a top Premier League side would be able to reach.

It is unclear which three Premier League sides are now looking at Garcia, but that could spell bad news for Leeds and Sunderland.

Garcia, for his part, wants to stay at Real Madrid and dreams of making it in the first team squad at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid will meet with his representatives after the FIFA Club World Cup to try to secure his future.