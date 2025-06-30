Warren Little/Getty Images

West Ham United remain convinced that they must sell first in order to buy players and that could open the door for Mohammed Kudus to join Tottenham Hotspur, according to journalist Jacob Steinberg.

The Hammers were very ambitious last summer as they went big with their transfer decisions under Julen Lopetegui, bringing in a host of stars, including Niclas Fullkrug and Crysencio Summverville.

But he was sacked mid-season as the Hammers struggled to get results and Graham Potter came in.

The former Chelsea and Brighton boss also did not have much of an impact, with calls to give him the approaching season, and are yet to do anything notable in this summer window.

West Ham finished 14th in the recent campaign and there are calls for signings to be made.

However, West Ham are insistent that they do need to sell to buy in the summer transfer window.

West Ham are fearful that they might end up breaking the league’s PSR rules and are expected to move with caution as a result.

Club Years Nordsjaelland 2018-2020 Ajax 2020-2023 West Ham United 2023- Mohammed Kudus’ career history

Europa League winners Tottenham like Kudus and it is suggested that if a good offer is made then the Hammers selling him ‘is very possible’.

The Ghana attacker had a lukewarm recent campaign, but he has shown his abilities in a West Ham shirt and remains highly rated.

West Ham picked him up from Ajax in the summer of 2023 for £38m and amid their PSR fears this summer, they could end up selling him.

Now it remains to be seen if Spurs will develop their interest further and come up with an offer to buy the 24-year-old.

Spurs have already signed Mathys Tel permanently and agreed a deal for Japanese defender Kota Takai.