Stu Forster/Getty Images

Rangers ‘remain hopeful’ they can follow up the capture of Joe Rothwell by also bringing in Conor Coady this summer.

The Glasgow giants are staring at another summer of major changes as they try to close the gap on rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish football food chain.

They are set to sell Hamza Igamane to Lille, while Mohamed Diomande is wanted by Turkish club Besiktas, and midfielder Rothwell is coming in.

The club also retain interest in centre-back Coady and, according to journalist Raman Bhardwaj, they ‘remain hopeful’ they can do a deal to sign him from Leicester City.

Robin Propper could be going from Ibrox and new boss Russell Martin looks to fancy Coady.

Coady, 32, has seen his playing time dwindle in recent seasons and in the 2023/24 campaign he made just 12 Championship appearances as Leicester were promoted.

He managed 22 outings in the Premier League last term, but was part of a disastrous Leicester defence that shipped goals for fun as they were relegated.

Club played for Liverpool Sheffield United Huddersfield Town Wolves Everton Leicester City Conor Coady’s previous clubs

Coady though remains an experienced defender and Rangers believe he can cut the mustard in the Scottish Premiership next season.

The centre-back has another year left on his current contract at the King Power Stadium and Rangers will have to come to terms with the Foxes over a move.

Coady is just two appearances short of hitting the 200 appearances milestone in the Premier League and Rangers would be getting a hugely experienced defender if the move happens.

Questions may be asked about whether Coady is past his peak, but with Rangers backing Martin in the transfer market, they will have to trust the manager’s judgement.