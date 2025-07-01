Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The ROOF agency are working tirelessly to get West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus, who Tottenham Hotspur are trying to sign, a move away from the London club this summer, according to journalist Rahman Osman.

The Hammers had a majorly underwhelming last season in the Premier League, as they finished way below their expectations after spending a lot last summer to back now ex-boss Julen Lopetegui.

Graham Potter is aiming to improve upon their 14th finish, but they are expected to be cautious as well.

The London Stadium outfit have concerns about breaking the spending rules of the Premier League and will make their moves very carefully.

Kudus has been one of their standout players in recent seasons for the Irons and an exit from the London Stadium is possible this summer.

And it has been suggested that Spurs have started talking with Kudus to make him agree on personal terms at first.

ROOF agency represent the Ghana international and it has been claimed that they are ‘working him round the clock’ to get him a move in the summer window.

Spurs attacker Dane Scarlett Alejo Veliz Richarlison Mathys Tel Dominic Solanke Min-Hyeok Yang Wilson Odobert Brennan Johnson Manor Solomon Bryan Gil Micky Moore Heung-Min Son Tottenham Hotspur’s current attackers

With Tottenham’s genuine interest in the West Ham star man, his entourage are doing their best to get him a move.

Kudus can play anywhere across the frontline of a team, and new Spurs boss Thomas Frank believes that the Hammers attacker will be a good fit.

He has 80 senior appearances for West Ham and he has scored 19 goals and made 13 assists.

Now it remains to be seen if Tottenham will be looking to take advantage of West Ham’s current financial situation and try to pick up the Ghana attacker for a reasonable price.

It is also unclear whether Tottenham are planning to offload further attacking players to make space for Kudus.