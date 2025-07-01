Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sunderland are on the verge of being snubbed by one of their targets who is ‘close to joining’ another side on a lucrative transfer.

The Black Cats are spinning several plates in the ongoing transfer window as they try to back Regis Le Bris with a squad good enough to survive in the Premier League.

Strasbourg’s Habib Diarra is one of the wanted men and Sunderland look to have seen off competition from Leeds United for him.

They also want to bring in another goalkeeper and have a deal in place for Nice shot-stopper Marcin Bulka.

The goalkeeper though also has an offer on the table from Saudi Pro League side Neom SC and, according to Polish journalist Tomasz Wlodarczyk, he is ‘close to joining’ them.

Bulka has an offer on the table from Neom SC which is worth a whopping €10m per year and the club’s coach, Christophe Galtier, is currently in Nice and pushing hard for the deal to happen.

While Sunderland are still in the race for the shot-stopper, Neom SC are closer to getting the deal done.

Player Nationality Mbaye Diagne Senegal Ahmed Hegazi Egypt Carlos Junior Brazil Alfa Semedo Guinea Bissau Neom SC’s current foreign players

The Saudi side are already plotting the goalkeeper’s medical, which they intend to do in France.

Neom SC won promotion to the Saudi Pro League last summer and want to make a big impact in the top flight in the Kingdom.

For Sunderland, losing out on Bulka would be a big blow and Le Bris would have to pivot towards alternative targets.

It was only suggested recently that they have been hopeful the deal would happen.

The goalkeeper has been in fine form for Nice and may be unable to resist the lure of a massive payday in Saudi Arabia this summer.