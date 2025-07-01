Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Premier League side Crystal Palace could start negotiating with Genoa’s Koni De Winter, as Marc Guehi could end up leaving the club this summer amid interest from Liverpool.

The Eagles skipper is in his final year of contract and he is not willing to extend his stay at Selhurst Park.

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool have him at the top of their transfer wish list, while they are holding advanced talks, and Arsenal also hold an interest in potentially signing him.

However, a part of Guehi’s entourage feel that a potential move to the Emirates is probably not the right one for him.

The Eagles have clearly shown their intention to sign a new centre-back as they have been linked with Sporting Lisbon’s Ousmane Diomande and Union Berlin’s Danilho Doekhi.

And the signs they are planning for life without Liverpool target Guehi are growing as, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, Crystal Palace could begin negotiating with Genoa for De Winter.

The Belgium defender spent a few years at Juventus before he made his move permanent to Genoa last summer.

Club Appearances Genoa 57 Juventus 2 Empoli 14 Koni De Winter appearances by club

De Winter is primarily a central defender, but he can slot in as a right-back as well, making him a versatile profile at the back.

The 23-year-old had some hamstring issues in the 2024-25 season, as he missed ten Serie A games, but he started whenever he was fit.

Genoa are expected not to make it easy for the London club, as Juventus have a significant 25 per cent sell-on clause in his contract.

It remains to be seen if and when the Eagles will make a formal approach for the Genoa defender in the summer transfer window, but he appears to certainly be on the radar as a Guehi replacement.