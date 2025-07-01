Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt internally assume that Hugo Ekitike, who has a serious interest from Liverpool, will be leaving the club this summer.

The newly crowned Premier League champions have shown their intent ahead of the next season with their summer transfer business so far, which has been hailed by many as superb.

Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and club record signing Florian Wirtz have all been announced as part of Arne Slot’s squad.

Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez is fully expected to leave Anfield in the window and they have been looking to buy a striker.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Eintracht Frankfurt hitman Hugo Ekitike, who has shone at the German side.

However, the German club are not keen on selling French forward, and even if they do, they want a mammoth €100m for him.

Liverpool are not willing to match that price tag, but according to German journalist Christopher Michel, internally ‘the current assumption is’ at Eintracht Frankfurt that he will be leaving this summer.

Club Goals Eintracht Frankfurt 26 Paris Saint-Germain 4 Reims 11 Vejle 3 Hugo Ekitike’s goals per club

Die Adler CEO Markus Krosche is not willing to budge on his financial demands for the France Under-21 international for now, but with the club feeling the player will go, there may be some movement later in the window.

Ekitike has a long contract at the Bundesliga club and Eintracht Frankfurt are in a strong position to ask for a very high price.

Chelsea were interested in him, but they are on the verge of signing Joao Pedro, while Arsenal have also been linked with him.

It remains to be seen if, at any point in this summer window, Liverpool will be happy to match Die Adler’s monumental asking price for Ekitike.

The attacker was a major reason why Eintracht Frankfurt did not feel the loss of Omar Marmoush in the winter transfer window and still qualified for the Champions League.